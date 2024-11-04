Rain and storm chances increase this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few weeks of drier conditions, the chances of rain will be higher this week in Central Florida.

We will see spotty showers on Monday, with the extra rain activity favoring western Central Florida.

Highs will be in the low-to mid-80s Monday afternoon.

The spotty showers and breezy afternoon weather will hold through Election Day on Tuesday.

Rain chances will be even higher on Wednesday and Thursday before lowing on Friday through the end of the weekend.

