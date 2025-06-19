Rain and storm chances increase Thursday as heat wave continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat wave is set to intensify while Florida braces for continued high temperatures through next week.

Our area will see temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday, with heat index values reaching between 98 and 102 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of rain and storms on Thursday afternoon, which may provide some relief from the heat.

The heat wave is attributed to a large heat dome building over the mid-Atlantic, which will bring dangerous conditions to a significant portion of the country.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s through next week.

As the heat wave develops, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the high temperatures.

