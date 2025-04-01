Randy Fine wins 6th Congressional District race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Randy Fine has beaten Democrat Josh Weil to represent Florida’s 6th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.

Fine resigned from the state Senate Monday in anticipation of his victory.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial. Certification of the official results is expected by April 11.

Fine replaces former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, whose seat opened after Trump tapped him as national security advisor.

