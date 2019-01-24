0 Ready for liftoff: Apollo 11 commemorative coin unveiled

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. Now you will be able to buy a piece of that iconic moment.

The U.S. Mint unveiled a coin Thursday that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Thursday’s unveiling event at the Kennedy Space Center visitor complex was a who’s who of space history, including Charlie Duke, who was “Capcom,” or a part of Mission Control for that historic mission.

TRENDING NOW:

Four years later, it was his turn to go to the moon.

“I am still the youngest to walk on the moon,” said Duke, 83. “I don't know how long that will last, but I hope that's not a record I will have forever.”

Duke hopes that remembering our past and how the U.S. led the space race will help the country look forward to a return to the moon and beyond.

“I think that would set the stage to set confidence to go on to Mars. The spirit of man is exploring and Mars is the next logical step after we return to the moon,” Duke said.

The U.S. Mint is honoring that first trip to the moon with a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, a curved half-dollar coin and a curved, 5-ounce, $1 silver proof coin.

If the Apollo 11 commemorative coin totally sells out, the program could raise $14.5 million for the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's "Destination Moon" exhibit, the Astronauts Memorial Foundation and the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

For the complete list of pricing and availability, click here.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2019 Cox Media Group.