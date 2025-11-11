Record cold sweeps across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is dealing with the coldest temperatures we have seen since January of 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon we will set record-low high temperatures across most of the area. This means we will have our high temperatures in the mid-up or 50s throughout much of the region thanks to the cold morning, the wind and the shorter day.

Future Wind Gusts (Source: WFTV)

We do still have a freeze warning in effect for Marion County overnight tonight. Lake County and Volusia County are also under a frost advisory.

Every other county around Central Florida will be steadily moving away from the 30s for their overnight lows.

Future Frost (Source: WFTV)

It will remain breezy Tuesday afternoon, but the winds will also subside over the next few hours.

The dry air will work in our favor over the next few days. We will have a high back in the upper 60s by Wednesday and potentially reaching the 80s by this weekend.

Our morning lows will also return to the lower 50s by Friday or Saturday morning.

There’s still no good chance of rain over the next seven days for the majority of central Florida.

