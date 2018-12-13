0 Records: Suspect tried to barge into apartment after fatally shooting 2 men

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators on Wednesday released new details in the murder case of two 19-year-old men.

Police said they arrested Damon Kemp, 19, at the Jade Park apartments Friday after he spontaneously admitted to killing his friend. He remains at the Volusia County Jail.

Kemp is accused of murdering his two former roommates last week at their Daytona Beach apartment.

Police said they were investigating Kemp for a home invasion in the same complex shortly before discovering the bodies.

New court documents detail how officers connected the two alleged crimes and Kemp's confession.

Investigators said the home invasion victim called 911 after Kemp showed up at his door with a gun.

The victim said he grabbed Kemp's gun and pushed him outside, records said.

When officers got to the complex, they said they spotted Kemp in the parking lot yelling.

They say he then suddenly said, "I killed my friend." John Giles

Soon after, investigators found out Kemp at one point lived in apartment 434 at the complex.

Once inside, officers said they discovered the bodies of Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden, who had been fatally shot.

Police said Kemp made little sense while they interviewed him, saying things like, "I love you, Africa. We got to separate. We got to love each other. We got to unite."

Kemp's current roommate said he had been acting strange shortly before asking for a ride to Ingraham's apartment.

"He was being very, very paranoid, like, very skittish," Quincy Stith said.

Investigators said it's unclear if drugs or mental illness played a role in the murders. They also have yet to release a possible motive.

