The Red Cross helps displaced families after an attic fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded to an attic fire at an apartment building on Patterson Woods Drive at 6:59 P.M., evacuating residents and knocking down the flames.

The fire was reported after smoke was seen coming from the roof, prompting a swift response from emergency units. Crews successfully contained the fire, and additional teams are now checking for hidden fire extensions and hot spots to ensure the building is safe.

Units respond to attic fire in Orange County

Fire officials say that several units in the building were impacted by the fire, but no injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is helping families who were displaced due to the incident.

As the situation stabilizes, updates and additional photos are expected to be shared, providing more information on the impact and recovery efforts.

