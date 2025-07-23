Red Cross trailer stolen in Central Florida

VIERA, Fla. — The American Red Cross out of Viera is reporting that a safety trailer has been stolen.

American Red Cross shelter trailers contain supplies for those in need, including blankets, cots and comfort kits.

In a statement, the American Red Cross said, “We are currently working with local authorities to recover it. While this is an unfortunate situation, it will not impact our ability to respond to emergencies or support our communities.”

A photo of the trailer is in this story. If you have any information on its location, contact local law enforcement.

Red Cross Viera Shelter Trailer (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group