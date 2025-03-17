‘Red Flag’ fire warning issued after weekend storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front moving through Monday morning will bring big changes to our forecast.

Our area will be much cooler and dryer after a warm weekend that ended in severe storms for some.

Temperatures will drop Monday morning before slowly rebounding in the afternoon.

Monday afternoon’s temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies.

On Monday, winds will be quite strong, out of the northwest, around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The dry and breezy weather combo will lead to high fire concerns on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Fire Warning” will be issued from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday overnight into Tuesday morning will be much cooler with lows in the 40s.

Then we have a great stretch of weather headed our way.

Central Florida will be sunny and dry with warm temperatures for most of the week.

