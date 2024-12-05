Red Lobster taps industry heavyweights for C-suite overhaul

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Since hiring CEO Damola Adamolekun in September, Red Lobster has made strategic moves to strengthen its leadership team with seasoned restaurant industry professionals.

Three key C-suite positions have been announced since then, signaling a focused effort to revitalize the brand and drive growth after a hard year in bankruptcy court.

Red Lobster brought on Nichole Robillard — formerly of Smokey Bones — as chief marketing officer (CMO). As CMO of Smokey Bones, she facilitated a brand transition as California-based Fat Brands Inc. acquired the chain from Sun Capital Partners, Inc. of Boca Raton.

