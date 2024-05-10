Regina Hills makes surprise appearance at event with candidates running to replace her

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters are getting to know the candidates for an upcoming special election to replace suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.

The vote to fill Hill’s seat for Orlando’s Fifth District will occur in 11 days.

That seat was held by Hill before her arrest near the end of March and suspension on April 1.

Watch: DeSantis suspends Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill from office, 4 days after her arrest

Hill made a surprise appearance Thursday night at a forum featuring the candidates who are running to replace her.

She spoke about the responsibility the winner will take on.

“My only ask is that you stabilize the district, do what’s best for the people, and serve, and make sure that you work with the commissioners,” Hills said.

Early voting in the special election begins Monday.

Read: Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?

The election is on Tuesday, May 21.

