Renovations begin at Jackie Robinson Park in Daytona Beach for $30 million project

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Renovations at Jackie Robinson Park in Daytona Beach have begun, initiating a major $30 million project that was approved last year.

The construction, started last fall, involves building a new 30,000-square-foot player development facility.

This is part of an ongoing effort to restore the historic park and improve its amenities.

Phase one of the renovations is projected to conclude by early 2026, outlining the timeline for the project’s initial phases.

