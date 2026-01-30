Renters left without power for two weeks at DeLand apartment complex

DELAND, Fla. — We are asking management at an apartment complex why some renters were forced to live without working electricity for two weeks. Power was restored at the Hunter’s Creek Apartments in DeLand this morning.

Christian blocker showed us the breaker box crews repaired at his apartment complex this morning.

“They finally decided to get it all up and running today before the big cold otherwise we don’t know what we would have done,” said Blocker.

Blocker claims his entire building has been without power for 2 weeks. He said some neighbors lost all of their food, but he was fortunate enough to find a working power source to plug extension cords into. Blocker believes the complex should offer renters a credit.

“They are trying to say that’s what renters insurance is for. No that’s for if a storm hits or some other disaster, this is on you guys,” said Blocker

We tried to call the complex, but we got a voicemail.

In 2023, our investigation into issues at the complex led DeLand code enforcement to inspect the property and create an action plan to bring it into compliance. A city spokesperson told us that since then, it has been taken over by a new owner, and the city hasn’t been made aware of any other problems until now.

The city spokesperson also said an investigation into the cause of the outage was launched on Friday, and based on what the city was told by the owner, they don’t believe there should be any more issues.

We will follow up with the apartment complex again to see why it took so long to repair.

