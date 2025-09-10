Rep. Maxwell Frost introduces bill to expand and redesign the public bus transit across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost introduced the Faster Buses Better Futures Act on Tuesday. The act aims to modernize bus systems across the United States through new grant programs.

The legislation seeks to encourage cities to improve bus access and enhance commutes by creating grant programs that support bus system redesigns and increased ridership.

“Getting to work, school, or a doctor’s appointment without a car shouldn’t be impossible,” said Congressman Maxwell Frost. “The Faster Buses Better Futures Act helps cities redesign their bus systems so routes work for riders and can get people where they need to go, when they need to get there.”

Last year, public transportation in the United States saw a significant increase, with 7.7 billion trips taken, marking a 25% rise in transit use since 2022.

The Faster Buses Better Futures Act includes several measures to ensure ongoing improvements.

These include mandatory bus system redesigns every 20 years for large cities to remain eligible for federal transit funding and a grant program that covers 100% of a bus system’s operating costs for three years if redesigns double ridership.

Additional funding will be provided for new, weather-appropriate bus shelters and to make transit stations more accessible.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group