Rep. Maxwell Frost visits El Salvador to demand release of man deported from US

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local congressman is in El Salvador to demand the release of a man deported to the country.

Rep. Maxwell Frost and three other lawmakers are advocating for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from prison.

The lawmakers accuse President Donald Trump and immigration officials of breaking the law and defying the Constitution.

“A Supreme Court decision has come down to say you need to facilitate the return of this man back to the United States so he can go through due process, and the administration is saying ‘no,’” Frost said.

El Salvador officials said that Abrego Garcia is being held in good conditions and is in an excellent state of health.

