Repeat offender arrested for trespassing at Apopka school

APOPKA, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly trespassing at Forest Lake Academy in Apopka. Portia Renee Roberts faces one count of trespassing after returning to the property despite a prior arrest for the same offense.

A deputy from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department was at Forest Lake Academy when Roberts reportedly entered the property. According to the arrest report, Roberts began walking toward the center of the school campus.

The deputy stated that Roberts was held in investigative detention upon arrival. When asked about her presence on the property, Roberts admitted she knew she was in violation of a trespass order.

Roberts expressed remorse during the encounter. “I should not be here,” Roberts said. She also told deputies, “I won’t go back again.”

Glen Baker is the principal of Forest Lake Academy. He submitted a sworn written statement to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and expressed his intention to pursue prosecution.

Baker advised deputies that Roberts continues to appear at the school despite her previous trespass warnings and arrests. He stated that he is worried about his students and must protect them.

Roberts was transferred to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and is currently held on a $250 bond.

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