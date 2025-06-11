Researchers maintain an active Atlantic hurricane season forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers at Colorado State University have updated their forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season, maintaining their initial outlook from April.

They continue to expect an active season with above-normal activity, likely coming close to, but not exceeding, the storm totals of 2024. So far, the season has been quiet due to a mix of dry, dusty air and increased wind shear, which have hindered storm development.

Typically, June is not an active month for hurricanes; however, with warm waters still present, we will closely monitor the summer months and the peak of the season in September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group