Residents evacuated after bridge collapse in Lake County neighborhood

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Spring Ridge Estates in Eustis are being evacuated Thursday night after a bridge collapse.

The evacuation affected 21 homes and was prompted by the collapse of the only bridge providing access to the neighborhood.

The Lake County Fire Department said the bridge gave out unexpectedly due to heavy rainfall on Sunday, despite plans to conduct emergency repairs on Friday.

Lake County Fire Chief stated that this is the only opportunity for families to cross the bridge until it is deemed safe again.

The call for evacuation was made after 7 p.m. on Thursday, and residents were urged to leave immediately.

The bridge collapse has left the community without a safe passage in or out.

Lake County officials are providing shelter and are actively seeking hotel accommodations for the displaced families.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more details are available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group