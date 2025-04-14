Residents recount chaos at Daytona Beach Apartment after gunfire left one dead and three hurt

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at Daytona Beach apartment complex said they were awakened by the sound of gunfire feet away from their doorsteps early Sunday morning.

“It’s not normal. It’s not normal,” said Sonia Irizarry, a resident.

Police are now searching for answers for a deadly shooting just after 3:00 a.m. on Ontario Court at the Lakeview Village Apartments in Daytona Beach.

Irizarry said she didn’t know why the shooting began but said she heard about five gunshots, forcing her to duck for cover.

“I got out of the shower. I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Irizarry.

Irizarry said moments before the shooting, she saw about six or seven people standing in front of the complex leasing office, pacing back and forth.

In a release, Daytona Beach Police said they got multiple calls for a shooting. Police said when they got there around 3:30 a.m., they discovered one person who was hit by a bullet. The department said life-saving measures did not help, and that person died.

Shortly after, police said three additional victims had checked themselves into a local hospital, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Two remain in critical condition; one has since been released from the hospital.

Now, with one life lost, others clinging to survival, and no suspect in sight, the community is left shaken and desperate for answers.

Daytona Beach police said they have no leads on who pulled the trigger—or why. No arrests have been made, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward by contacting Detective Edwin Soto at (386) 671-5420 or via email at SotoEdwin@DBPD.us.

