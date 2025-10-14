Restraining order granted against US Rep. Cory Mills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge has granted a restraining order against Florida U.S. Rep. Cory Mills.

The order that was signed Tuesday states Mills cannot have any contact with his former girlfriend, reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston. It specifically states that he cannot go within 500 feet of her.

The judge also added into the injunction that Mills cannot directly refer to her on social media.

It says if this is violated, Langston should report Mills, and that Mills could be prosecuted for indirect criminal contempt if found in violation.

This will be enforced until Jan. 1, 2026.

In her request, Langston alleged that Mills refused to leave her alone when she told him to. She also claims he threatened to damage her reputation and tried to blackmail her with exlicit images.

