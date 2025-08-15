SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained court documents detailing accusations made by the ex-girlfriend of U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., as part of a request for a restraining order.

The filing, submitted Aug. 5 in Columbia County by Lindsey Langston, spans 26 pages and includes screenshots of text messages she claims were sent by Mills.

In one alleged message, Mills wrote, “You want to date or be with someone, be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, they better know it’s coming every time.”

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Langston alleges that she repeatedly told Mills to leave her alone, but that he continued contacting her. In the petition, she claims he threatened to damage her reputation and have her stripped of a crown title she holds. “She makes allegations that he’s threatened to possibly strip her, get her stripped of the crown that she has. But there’s no specific details on that” said defense attorney Adam Pollack, who reviewed the documents for Channel 9 but is not connected to the case.

One of the screenshots submitted as evident also show a call allegedly made from the U.S. Capitol.

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Langston wrote that she began dating Mills in November 2021 and moved in with him in 2024. She says she left after learning — through news reports — about an alleged altercation between Mills and another girlfriend. Since then, she claims, Mills has “blackmailed me with nude images/videos.”

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Pollack noted that both Langston and Mills are members of the Republican Party and attend the same political events. “It certainly seems legitimate that he has a reason to attend those, just like she has a reason to attend those,” Pollack said. “Unless he is threatening her at this event, or harassing her, or doing something to cause problems, I don’t see that being a problem.”

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

Screenshots, notes detail accusations against Rep. Cory Mills in restraining order petition

The attorney also said the judge will have to determine whether the alleged messages can be considered threats. “I don’t think that a future threat against a future unknown person is something that the law will protect someone on or punish someone on,” Pollack said. “That’s really more freedom of speech — they’re having an argument.”

A hearing on the petition is set for Aug. 18.

Mills has not been charged with any crimes. He has denied the allegations, saying the claims are false and that the messages were taken out of context.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group