Retail plaza near Universal, Restaurant Row sells for $11 million

A retail plaza in the Dr. Phillips area has traded hands for $10.8 million.

Turkey Lake Plaza at 7858 Turkey Lake Road was sold by owner Aventura-based Hollywood-Harrison Development LLC to Winter Park-based Palmetto Scheid LLC.

Both companies are tied to private investors, neither of whom was reachable for comment

