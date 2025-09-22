Rise in horse respiratory disease reported in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a dozen horses in Central Florida are being treated for an outbreak of strangles, a contagious bacterial infection.

A horse at Marion County Breeding Center tested positive for strangles last month and has since recovered, but ten other horses were exposed to the infection.

Strangles is known for causing swelling that makes it difficult for horses to breathe.

Horses that recover from the infection remain contagious for at least six weeks, posing a risk of further transmission.

The outbreak highlights the challenges of managing contagious diseases in animal populations, with ongoing treatment efforts aimed at preventing further spread.

