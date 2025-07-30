Rising temperatures cause a rise in electric bills in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The extremely hot weather is causing some residents to have a cost increase in their electric bills.

Orlando resident Jake Denker says, “Frustrating for sure, $350 bucks is a lot each month.” And Thomas Davidson is also seeing an increase. “Probably like an extra 50 dollars right now.”

Keeping cool has become a hot commodity during this heatwave. That’s why utility experts recommend different payment programs to help ease the cost of running the AC.

David Mayer of the Orlando Utility Commission explains, “The Budget billing program, which allows you to pay a flat rate all throughout the year. So you avoid these high bills during the summer.”

He also says there’s a prepaid program that “allows customers to pay as they go for their services. There are no late fees, no connection fees.”

Those who can’t afford to pay the increase can try United Way’s 211 utility assistance here.

“Try to avoid using your oven or your dryer, things that emit a lot of heat during the hottest part of the day,” Mayer says. He also recommends setting AC units at 78 degrees and using the fan in auto setting.

While he says it doesn’t always work, Mayer says you can also have a portable fan that blows down on you. And remember to change the AC filter. “Maybe consider adding more insulation above the ceiling. Apply window film to east and west-facing windows to help prevent heat from coming into the home.” Avoid using the oven and dryer during a heatwave.

We talked to customers who say improving a home makes a difference. Santiago Machago told us, “I put new windows in recently too, so there’s better insulation.” And Lingo Smith says his electric bill is very affordable, “My house is pretty energy efficient. I pay like $30.” Mayer says simple changes can make it cooler and lower your bill. “Trying to keep your doors open so there’s a nice airflow.” Besides closing curtains and blinds, Mayer says there’s also a data monitor online, so customers can see their usage in real time.

