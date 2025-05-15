Road Closures are expected for I-4 between Kirkman Road and SR 528 starting next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid Interstate 4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 beginning Sunday, May 18, through Thursday, May 22.

The closures will begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning, with the last closure opening on Friday, May 23.

On the nights of Sunday through Tuesday, May 18-20, motorists can expect the following overnight closures:

All westbound lanes and ramps of I-4 from Kirkman Road to west of S.R. 528 will be closed, except for the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from westbound S.R. 528 and the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Kirkman Road.

See detour information below, as well as the attached detour map.

During the May 18-20 overnight closures, motorists traveling west on I-4 will be directed to take Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road and proceed to the Sand Lake Road (S.R. 482) ramp, staying in the left lane and turning left onto eastbound Sand Lake Road at the traffic signal, proceeding to John Young Parkway (S.R. 423). Motorists will then turn right onto southbound John Young Parkway, proceeding to S.R. 528. From there, drivers who wish to return to I-4 will continue west to the end of S.R. 528 and take the ramp to westbound I-4.

Motorists traveling east on Sand Lake Road who wish to access westbound I-4 will turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road and proceed to Central Florida Parkway. From there, motorists will turn left onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway and take the first right onto the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

On the nights of Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, motorists can expect the following overnight closures:

All lanes of eastbound I-4 under S.R. 528.

The westbound I-4 exit ramp to S.R. 528 (Exit 72).

See detour information below, as well as attached the attached detour map.

If crews complete the westbound I-4 portion of work on the night of Monday, May 19, the closures currently scheduled for May 21-22 may be started a night early – on Tuesday night, May 20.

