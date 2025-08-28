Robotic rabbits take on invasive pythons in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Robotic rabbits are being used to battle invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades.

It may sound like science fiction, but scientists say the high-tech solution could make a big impact.

The South Florida Water Management District and University of Florida researchers have deployed dozens of solar-powered, scented robotic rabbits designed to mimic real ones.

These robotic rabbits aim to lure pythons out of hiding, making them easier to detect and remove.

“So, we’re trying to attract or lure pythons to come out from their hiding places and come to us so come out of their hiding places and aggregate into localized areas so they’re easier to detect then remove,” said Mike Kirkland with the South Florida Water Management District.

Burmese pythons have significantly reduced small mammal populations in parts of the Everglades.

Officials hope that the deployment of the robotic rabbits will help reverse this trend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group