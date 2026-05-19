Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 26

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Hollywood Studios will debut Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets on May 26.

The reimagined attraction features The Muppets and their band, The Electric Mayhem, along with a new storyline, updated music and celebrity cameos throughout the experience.

Before boarding, guests will hear “Can You Picture That?” as The Electric Mayhem rehearses for a concert. Disney said the attraction also includes the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Scooter, created using motion-capture technology.

Riders will hear one of five songs during the experience, including tracks featuring Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Def Leppard and Kelly Clarkson.

The queue also includes appearances from celebrities including Awkwafina, Danny Trejo, Neil Patrick Harris, Wayne Brady and Weird Al Yankovic.

Disney said guests will travel through Hollywood in a “very fast limo” as part of the attraction’s updated storyline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group