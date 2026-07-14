Ron Steiger named VP of Business and Finance at Barry University

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — Barry University has named Ron Steiger as its new vice president of business and finance and chief financial officer.

Steiger will begin the role Aug. 10.

He joins the university after nearly two decades with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he most recently served as chief financial officer and oversaw a $7.4 billion budget.

His responsibilities included finance, budgeting, treasury, procurement, risk management, grants, payroll and compliance.

Steiger previously served as the district’s chief budget officer, assistant chief budget officer and executive director. Earlier in his career, he worked in strategy and analytics roles with Leo Burnett and Arthur Andersen.

He holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

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