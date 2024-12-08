Run Wild for Florida 5K Event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Earlier today, community members ran wild for Florida at Baldwin Park for a 5K run that supports a mission to save natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations.

On Sunday, December 8th, participants received a branded 5 K T-shirt at the annual Wild Florida 5K at Lake Baldwin Park.

In addition, medals were also rewarded, and there were lots of good vibes, knowing they were saving land and creating a healthier future for Florida.

Show your support for land conservation on race day in your way from anywhere.

Whether you run, walk, hike, bike, or paddle, you’ll be part of the team conserving critical habitats and iconic landscapes that define Florida.

You can pick the time, location, and how you want to complete the Wild Florida 5K.

8:00 am - Packet Pickup & Registration Opens

9:00 am - Wild Florida 5K Race Starts

10:00 am - Award Ceremony

