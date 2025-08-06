Safety tips shared following the recent attack on Little Econ Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Crime Prevention Unit visited the Little Econ Trail to share safety tips following an attack on a woman in the area two weeks ago.

The visit comes in response to a recent incident where a woman headline was attacked on the Little Econ Trail, with no arrests made in the case.

The Crime Prevention Unit emphasized the importance of being aware of surroundings, sticking to well-lit paths, and securing valuables in the trunk before leaving one’s car.

The unit also recommended running with a buddy as a precautionary measure.

