For sale: Kissimmee motel with violent past

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee motel that’s been the site of multiple murders in recent years has been put up for sale, with the listing conveying the owner’s hopes that a deal can be closed quickly.

The asking price for the Knights Inn on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway: $6 million.

“The owner has just finished… renovations and is willing to offer it at an attractive price for a quick sale,” the California-based real estate agent wrote on commercial real estate site Crexi.

The listing also highlighted the “delightful” swimming pool, higher room count compared to neighboring properties, and potential for future expansion.

The listing does not mention the hotel’s past.

In 2014, the residents — most of whom lived long-term on-site — discovered a sexual predator was working the front desk without management informing them.

That was shortly before the then-owner walked away from the run-down building, claiming he could no longer afford the business. Despite the hotel closing, families with children continued to live inside weeks after.

“Every day you wake up, you don’t know when the lights going to be off and we’ll be in darkness,” one woman told Channel 9 during a tour that featured moldy rooms, crumbling floors, broken windows and missing air conditioners.

More recently, a boy was beaten to death in 2022 for drinking from one of the hotel’s toilets, in a case the sheriff called the worst case of abuse he’d ever seen.

The following year, deputies said a man stabbed and ran over his father, killing him, while a woman was arrested for attempted murder.

Last year, the motel was surrounded during a nine-hour incident after residents said they heard gunshots.

According to Crexi listings, there are five Knights Inn locations listed for sale across the United States. The location in Orange County on Orange Blossom Trail is not among them.

