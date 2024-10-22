Sanford business owner calls for city manager’s retirement

SANFORD, Fla. — A local resident is calling for the retirement of Sanford City Manager Norton Bonaparte, citing a number of issues facing the city.

Christina Hollerbach, a longtime Sanford advocate and restaurant owner, has started a petition calling for Bonaparte’s resignation. She said she is frustrated with the city’s progress, or lack thereof, under his leadership.

“I am so tired of hearing Sanford is this hidden gem and all this stuff,” Hollerbach said. “I don’t want to miss another opportunity to lose the potential that is Sanford.”

Bonaparte has been the city manager for over a decade. He oversees all city operations, including a $324 million budget and over 540 employees.

Hollerbach and other residents believe that Bonaparte has failed to address a number of critical issues facing the city, including:

Infrastructure problems: Sanford has been plagued by flooding and drainage issues in recent years.

Sanford has been plagued by flooding and drainage issues in recent years. Slow permit process: Many businesses have complained that it takes too long to obtain permits in Sanford, which can lead to delays and even closures.

Many businesses have complained that it takes too long to obtain permits in Sanford, which can lead to delays and even closures. Failed projects: The city recently canceled the Heritage Park waterfront project after nearly a decade of planning and development.

Hollerbach’s petition has quickly gained support, with over 130 signatures in just a few days. She believes that it is time for a change in leadership to help Sanford reach its full potential.

“This is to get their attention to know that we’re serious and that this isn’t going to go away,” Hollerbach said. “If I was CEO of a company for 10 years that had this many problems and struggles, why is he not being held accountable for where we’re at over the last decade?”

Channel 9 reporters have contacted Sanford City Hall for a comment from Bonaparte but have been unable to reach him.

Channel 9 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

