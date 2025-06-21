Sanford City Commission to begin ‘Fire Fee’ discussions

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford city commission is considering a fire assessment fee of $90 for the average homeowner, which could generate $2.4 million for the fire department’s capital replacement costs.

This proposed fee would also require $142 from high-value homes and $160 from medium-sized downtown restaurants. Unlike property taxes, this fee would be mandatory for all property owners, including those with tax-exempt status.

The $2.4 million raised by the fee would be allocated solely for capital replacement costs, such as purchasing new fire trucks and equipment for the fire department.

This amount is equivalent to the property tax revenue generated by a 0.6 mill tax rate. Implementing this fee would allow property taxes to be redirected to cover other expenses within the community.

Public meetings and hearings regarding the fire assessment fee are set to begin in July or August, allowing community members to express their opinions and concerns.

If adopted, the fire assessment fee could significantly impact the fire department’s funding, ensuring essential equipment is maintained and updated without raising property taxes.

