SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford residents can now report a crime without calling police.

Residents can use the police department’s online citizen reporting system to submit a report and print a copy of it for free.

All cases filed through that system will be reviewed. You’ll be contacted if further investigation is needed.

The system is only for non-emergencies.

