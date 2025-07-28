Sanford joins cities seeking to enact fire fee

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford leaders are starting down the path of implementing a fire assessment, or fire fee, to raise money for the department.

The assessment is essentially a tax increase with key differences. It only takes into account the type or value of a property and ignores exemptions like homestead and breaks for nonprofits. It also wouldn’t be affected by Gov. DeSantis’ push to lower property taxes, if it’s ultimately successful.

Sanford’s assessment would be $88 per year for a home valued at $200,000 or $142 for a home valued at $400,000. Restaurants would pay $159 and a retail store would be charged $115.

“The fire fee is based solely on the actual cost of providing fire service to your property,” Mayor Art Woodruff said.

Sanford is facing a cut to services if the fee is not enacted, the mayor explained. Florida is pushing agencies to add a fourth shift, cutting a firefighter’s workweek from 56 hours to 42, to reduce stress, suicide and cancer risks.

The extra staffing needed will increase costs. The fee would pay for capital expenses like buildings and new trucks, freeing up room for wages out of the normal property tax budget.

Sanford joins other municipalities, such as Winter Garden, Ocoee and Kissimmee, in passing or considering a fee. Some counties like Sumter and Brevard are also weighing a change.

Winter Garden leaders said that community is facing a $12 million public safety deficit and will hold a meeting Tuesday night. Kissimmee, which was one of the first agencies to switch to the new staffing schedule, said the city needed $6.1 million to make the change.

Sanford property owners will receive a letter in the mail in August notifying them of their proposed fee. A final vote to enact the fee is scheduled for September.

