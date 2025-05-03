Sanford seeks developers for downtown properties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Sanford has put multiple downtown properties out to bid for a phased mixed-use development.

Sanford has put roughly 6.92 acres of downtown land it owns up for bid near the Lake Monroe Waterfront. The properties are mostly undeveloped parking lots, except for the Monroe Hall building.

The effort comes after the city bought out developer Sanford Waterfront Partners, who proposed an up to $55 million mixed-use project on much of the same property. The project never came to fruition...

