Local

Sanford to unveil renovated city hall and new 3-D art mural at ribbon-cutting

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Sanford City Hall
Sanford City Hall Sanford City Hall (Jon Galed, WFTV)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford is unveiling its newly renovated City Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 6th.

Residents are encouraged to join the event and take part in an exclusive walk-through of the first floor of the renovated building. Additionally, the city will unveil a new 3-D art mural during the event.

Sanford’s City Hall renovation is a major milestone for the community, giving residents the opportunity to explore the improved facilities and experience new artistic elements.

Adding a 3-D art mural is expected to improve the building’s visual appeal and offer visitors a distinctive visual experience.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read