Sarkisian, Poggi speak ahead of 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — The stage has been set for the 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 13 Texas and No. 18 Michigan.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi met with the media Tuesday morning for their final pre-game press conference.

Wednesday’s kickoff on WFTV is set for 3:00.

Just over 24 hours away from the 80th @CitrusBowl on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/7XBzvsX1BZ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 30, 2025

Both programs are 9-3 and looking for that special tenth win to cap off the season. Texas is set to play a bowl game in Orlando for the very first time and Michigan is making a record-setting seventh appearance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Following the press conference, Florida Citrus Sports hosted a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl tasting event at Camping World Stadium.

I need this for my apartment. pic.twitter.com/A8D2d8RHFd — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 30, 2025

I’m feeling the Cheesiest!



The @CitrusBowl offerings include a @cheezit dusted turkey leg, a crunch dog, bacon cheeseburger and cheez-it walking nachos. pic.twitter.com/1Mdne0DfiA — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 30, 2025

