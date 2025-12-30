Local

Sarkisian, Poggi speak ahead of 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — The stage has been set for the 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 13 Texas and No. 18 Michigan.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi met with the media Tuesday morning for their final pre-game press conference.

Wednesday’s kickoff on WFTV is set for 3:00.

Both programs are 9-3 and looking for that special tenth win to cap off the season. Texas is set to play a bowl game in Orlando for the very first time and Michigan is making a record-setting seventh appearance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Following the press conference, Florida Citrus Sports hosted a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl tasting event at Camping World Stadium.

