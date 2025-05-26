SBA launches portal to boost Made in America Manufacturing Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Small Business Administration has launched an online tool intended to connect U.S. manufacturers, suppliers and producers with businesses looking source American products and services.

The initiative, titled theMake Onshoring Great Again portal, provides entry to three databases — from Thomasnet, IndustryNet and Connex — that offer American-company-specific lists curated in partnership by those three organizations with the SBA. Businesses can use the databases free of charge as part of the SBA’s larger push to boost American manufacturing, the agency said.

“The Make Onshoring Great Again Portal will give job creators a direct line to more than one million domestic suppliers — replacing foreign dependence with access to American-made solutions," said SBA Administrator Kelly Loefflerin a statement. “It’s a decisive step toward rebuilding our nation’s strength through stronger supply chains, better products, and a renewed commitment to American industry, small business, and workers.”

