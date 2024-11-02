Scattered showers from throughout the day, slowly are fading for a drier weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a cloudy Saturday across the area, with scattered showers rolling in off the Atlantic.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The showers will slowly fade away tonight, with morning lows in the low 70s.
Drier weather is expected for Sunday, along with more sunshine. A few showers will still be possible, with the highest chance at the coast. Temps Sunday will be in the mid 80s.
We’ll start next week with a blend of sun and clouds Monday, with again a few showers possible. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 80s.
Read: Police ID victims killed in Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando
Right now, Election Day looks to feature some clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Temps Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.
Our weather late week will be dependent on the development and location of a tropical system lifting into the Gulf of Mexico.
Don’t forget to more your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday!
Read: Tropical system has 80% chance of forming in Caribbean over the weekend
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group