Scattered showers from throughout the day, slowly are fading for a drier weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a cloudy Saturday across the area, with scattered showers rolling in off the Atlantic.

The showers will slowly fade away tonight, with morning lows in the low 70s.

Drier weather is expected for Sunday, along with more sunshine. A few showers will still be possible, with the highest chance at the coast. Temps Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

We’ll start next week with a blend of sun and clouds Monday, with again a few showers possible. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Right now, Election Day looks to feature some clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Temps Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Our weather late week will be dependent on the development and location of a tropical system lifting into the Gulf of Mexico.

Don’t forget to more your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday!

