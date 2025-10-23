Schools earn grants to promote drug-free lifestyles during Red Ribbon Week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Red Ribbon Week kicked off Thursday, with Orange County’s Drug-Free Coalition actively engaging students in drug prevention efforts.

Nine county schools have each been awarded $500 grants to support drug prevention programs and events on their campuses.

In addition to the grants, every school that applied for funding will receive promotional materials and incentives to help maintain the momentum of Red Ribbon Week throughout the week.

These initiatives aim to inspire a drug-free environment and encourage students to participate in activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

