Scramble, pause or push forward: CRE industry grapples with new tariff landscape

For many in commercial real estate, the on-again, off-again nature of tariff policy from the White House has prompted a familiar refrain: taking a wait-and-see approach.

Much of the decision-making depends on where in a deal cycle a developer or investor is. Some are scrambling to lock in pricing or other aspects of their project while a 90-day pause is in place on some of the most stringent tariffs.

“Let’s say you’re under contract for land and you are trying to figure out how to get it entitled, how to get the zoning right or get a site plan framed right to make your project. ... In that portion of the cycle, you might be looking at extending and waiting to see,” said Rob Benaicha, partner at Hirschler. “You have a lot of runway until you’re ready to put it out to market and pitch it to [joint venture] investors and to lenders. You may be looking to get more time to let the dust settle.

