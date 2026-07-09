Seacoast Bank marks 100th anniversary with community initiatives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seacoast Bank is celebrating a major milestone this year.

The Florida-based community bank is marking its 100th anniversary after being founded in Stuart in 1926.

Seacoast has grown from a small Treasure Coast bank into one of the largest community banks in the Southeast, with services across Florida and Georgia.

The bank now offers commercial and consumer banking, wealth management and mortgage services through more than 100 full-service branches, along with digital and mobile banking services.

“For 100 years, Seacoast has had the privilege of serving alongside the individuals, families, and businesses whose vision, perseverance and achievements have helped shape the communities we call home,” said Chuck Shaffer, chairman and CEO of Seacoast Bank. “From our founding in Stuart to our growth across Florida and into Georgia, our purpose has remained unwavering: helping people, businesses and communities thrive.”

Seacoast leaders said the bank will commemorate its centennial throughout the year with community-focused initiatives, storytelling and celebrations honoring the people and places that have shaped its first century.

“Central Florida is a region defined by growth, innovation and opportunity,” said Dan Hilken, executive vice president and regional president. “As Seacoast celebrates 100 years, we are proud to serve the businesses, families and communities transforming the region’s future, while continuing the relationship-driven approach that has guided us since 1926.”

As of March 31, 2026, Seacoast National Bank had approximately $21.1 billion in assets and $16.6 billion in deposits. The bank operates 104 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia.

An additional 19 full-service branches are operating under the Citizens First Bank name until Seacoast’s system conversion takes place in the third quarter of 2026.

More information about Seacoast Bank is available on the company’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group