Search continues for person of interest after deadly shooting in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in the Rio Pinar neighborhood.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Investigators released a photo of a man they call a person of interest in the case.

Detectives have already identified a second person of interest.

Channel 9 spoke with a witness to the deadly shooting who said it happened during a family celebration on Sapphire Lane.

Witnesses said there were children inside the home when the shooting happened outside.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the person of interest to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

