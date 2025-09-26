Search underway for missing teen out of Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for Caden Speight, who was last seen in Dunnellon, Florida.

Caden was last seen in the area of the 12800 block of SW Highway 484, wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored t-shirt.

Authorities believe he may be traveling in a light-colored van.

Caden may be in the company of four unknown males, possibly Hispanic.

Authorities have urged the public not to approach if they locate Caden or the vehicle but to contact law enforcement immediately.

