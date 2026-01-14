‘Seas’ attraction celebrates 40 years at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The “Seas” Pavilion at EPCOT is celebrating its 40th year this month.

Officials said the anniversary marks decades of ocean education and conservation.

It opened in 1986 as “The Living Seas,” featuring an undersea voyage and aquarium experience.

It was later reimagined as “The Seas with Nemo and Friends,” bringing a new generation of guests closer to marine life.

Disney says the mission to inspire ocean awareness is still going strong.

