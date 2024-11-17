Local

Seasonally warm Sunday ahead with rain expected next week

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

11/17 weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another beautiful day!  

We’ll have a few more clouds today, but a seasonally warm day is on tap.

The highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.  

Next week, everything is on track for moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Sara to amplify our next cold front.  

11/17 weather

This will make for a soggy day on Wednesday.  

The same front will also bring another big drop in our temps for the end of next week.  

