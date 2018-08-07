ORLANDO, Fla. - Just one day after announcing attendance and earnings were up, SeaWorld announced Tuesday it would eliminate 125 jobs as part of a restructuring plan.
SeaWorld said the layoffs are companywide and did not specify how many impact the Orlando theme park.
The company said it has "implemented a company-wide restructuring program to better position it for continued growth and financial success," said a statement from a SeaWorld spokesperson. "We remain committed to providing our guests with inspiring experiences that matter and to continue the world-class care for our animals, including animal rescue, rehabilitation and ocean conservation efforts."
Employees affected by layoffs will be offered severance benefits and transition assistance, the statement said.
The announcement comes one day after SeaWorld released its quarterly earnings, which celebrated an increase in attendance and revenue.
SeaWorld had been losing customers since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" raised questions about the company's treatment of its killer whales and their trainers.
News of the layoffs did not immediately have a negative impact on stocks.
