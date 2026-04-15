SeaWorld Orlando reveals Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released new details about its upcoming Arctic-themed attraction, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice, which is expected to open later this spring.

The new ride is designed around an Arctic research mission, placing guests inside a themed outpost before sending them through a simulated journey across icy landscapes, glaciers, volcanoes and Arctic waters.

According to park officials, the attraction begins inside a research station setting, where riders move through a hangar-style entry area and receive a briefing before boarding what is presented as a research drone craft.

Expedition Odyssey SeaWorld

The ride experience then shifts into a high-definition motion-based expedition featuring erupting volcanoes, mountain peaks, icebergs, rivers and waterfalls intended to recreate some of the most dramatic environments found in the Arctic.

SeaWorld says the attraction also includes close-up encounters with Arctic wildlife as part of the story-driven experience.

The new ride replaces the former Arctic attraction space and is part of the park’s continuing effort to update older sections with newer immersive experiences.

Park officials say annual passholders will receive early access opportunities before the ride opens to all guests.

The attraction is expected to become one of the park’s major additions for the spring and summer tourism season as Central Florida’s theme parks continue rolling out new experiences ahead of peak travel months.

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