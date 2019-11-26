0 SeaWorld Orlando sends dozens of lost-and-found items to local Goodwill locations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando is donated dozens of unclaimed lost-and-found items that guests leave behind to Goodwill.

This is part of a longtime partnership between the two corporations.

Instead of adding to landfills, they say this mission is providing jobs and hope to people in need.

"We have all sorts of things -- some clothing, some baby strollers and items like that," said Lori Cherry with SeaWorld. "Pretty much anything you can think would be left behind in the theme park makes its way to lost-and-found."

The donations, which are estimated to be about four months' worth of items, are chiefly abandoned strollers.

"We do this because this fits our mission at SeaWorld of recycling and repurposing items that would otherwise end up in a landfill," Cherry said. "It gives them a second home and a second life. It's something that we've very proud to be able to do."

Goodwill said this delivery will provide workplace development and training programs throughout a six-county area.

"Most of these items are in excellent shape -- as we say, very gently loved and used -- and when we put them back to our stores, they're ready to go," said Kim Praniewicz, with Goodwill.

SeaWorld said that, while it works to reunite owners with their lost property, the items in this shipment went unclaimed for at least six months.

